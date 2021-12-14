KPDNHEP expects to achieve essential goods price stability in 1Q 2022

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 14): Essential goods price stability is expected to be achieved by the first quarter (1Q) of 2022 following various efforts and proactive actions taken in addressing the price increase issue, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPNDHEP) Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Among the initiatives taken are the implementation of enforcement through Ops Menu which began on Nov 6 and ends on Dec 31; Ops Pasar from Nov 27 to Dec 12; Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Sales Programme (PJKM) that began this month and will end in March, 2022; and Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM) from Dec 7 to 31.

Nanta said based on the sentiment and reaction of the domestic market to the government’s efforts, KPNDHEP expects it to have an effect leading to price stability of essential goods.

“In this regard, it is projected that price stability can be achieved in the middle of the first quarter of 2022, which is at the end of January or February 2022,” he said in a statement, today.

According to Nanta, the implementation of the PJKM has brought a positive impact where daily necessities such as chicken, fish, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice, and processed goods are sold at prices of up to 20 per cent lower than the local market prices.

Among the items that are in high demand and sold out include chicken, eggs, fish and cooking oil, as well as other daily necessities such as vegetables, rice, sugar and flour, he said.

“Until today, there has been a good response from consumers regarding this programme with 28,985 visitors and a revenue of RM423,844.06,” he said.

Nanta said the feedback received through the price monitoring operation carried out by the price monitoring officers at 72 KPDNHEP branch offices nationwide, showed a downward trend in the prices of essential goods.

For example, he said the average price of standard chicken (cleaned) dropped from RM9.21 per kilogramme (kg) to RM9.04 per kg, 30 grade B chicken eggs from RM12.67 to RM12.62, while vegetables had dropped between 4.26 per cent and 17.47. per cent.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the implementation of the SHMKM, as well as the operations, would be evaluated and extended or expanded as needed. – Bernama