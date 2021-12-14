Lee chides PBDSB president for twisting facts, turning blind eye to progress in Senadin

MIRI (Dec 14): Senadin incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin today chided Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William for turning a blind eye to progress and twisting facts about vandalism in this election campaign.

Lee was responding to Bobby’s statement at a press conference yesterday, where the PBDSB candidate for the constituent appealed to voters to support the party’s Dayak candidates in this election, adding that he did not mind if other races did not vote for him in Senadin.

Lee said he regretted that Bobby twisted facts on the issues of cable theft and vandalism to fish for votes, turning a blind eye on progress in Senadin as well as failing to acknowledge the need for unity among the mixed-race constituents.

“I have always been the ADUN for all, irrespective of race or religion, and my track record in Senadin speaks for itself,” Lee said.

In the press conference, Bobby said that Lee should have solved drainage, vandalism and theft issues instead of highlighting them in this election, as the latter has been the Senadin assemblyman for the past five terms.

Lee rebutted, saying that such issues did not arise anymore in the five phases of the Tudan resettlement scheme, where residents now have subsidised electricity connection, piped water supply and tar sealed roads.

He lamented that Bobby was painting the picture as though there were no developments in Senadin, adding that it was far from the truth and misleading.

“Development in Tudan Desarus resettlement area is still ongoing for those who were resettled from Kampung Merican, Kampung Api-Api and Kampung Pasir, with different stages of house construction in the works.

“There are four satellite towns, namely Desa Senadin, Tudan, Permyjaya and Mosjaya, and Senadin is also an education hub for Miri city, with three universities, a technical institute and an international school,” Lee said.

He also questioned the opposition’s failure to acknowledge Miri Hospital’s ongoing extension, the new health clinic under construction as well as Tudan polyclinic and two community clinics in Senadin.