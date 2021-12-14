Limbang police personnel vote under new norms

LIMBANG (Dec 14): Police and 12th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) personnel and their spouses here are doing their part in early voting today for the 12th Sarawak election under new norms.

At the Limbang police headquarters, many turned up as early as 7.30am to cast their ballots although the official process only started at 8am.

They were seen observing Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as observing physical distancing, wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers, undergoing temperature screening, and checking-in.

A separate special voting tent was also provided for voters who are feeling unwell.

Two early polling centres have been set up here for 404 eligible early voters – 399 under Bukit Kota and five under Batu Danau – to cast their ballots.

The four-cornered fight in Bukit Kota is between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Rosli Amat, Lim Lian Hun from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Independent Harun Bungsu.

There is also a four-cornered seat in Batu Danau between incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang (GPS), PSB’s Ali Adap, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Racha Balang, and PBK’s Dr Petrus Bulan.