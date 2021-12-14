Ministry’s representative must be present during senate sitting – Rais

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim today stated that at the least, a ministry’s representative must be present when a matter related to the ministry is raised in the Dewan Negara sitting.

Rais said apart from a change in attitude, the move needed the cooperation of all parties so that matters voiced by the senate members were not in vain and would get the attention of the relevant ministries.

“I realised that when Yang Berhormat was speaking with full vigour, from where I am seated up here, I cannot see if it is the minister, his deputy or his official that is listening, maybe there is some kind of new system or just online listening.

“So, I am going to make a ruling or decision this evening, if a ministry is proposing a motion, or if ithe matter is related to a bill or an allocation, the deputy minister or a ministry official must at least be present during the sitting.

“I do not want senate members to speak to empty benches or seats,” he said after the debate session on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) by Senator Datuk Zaiedi Suhaili at the Dewan Negara sitting, here today.

Earlier, Zaiedi proposed that the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) be provided to secondary school students to reduce the burden of parents from B40 and M40 households.

He said these secondary school students must also be assisted in terms of nutrition and given attention like primary school pupils from B40 and M40 families.

“The (RMT) should not apply to children at the primary school level only. Extend it to the secondary school students too as their parents are from the B40 and M40 groups, so what is the difference?”

The problem is, we only pay attention when they are in primary school, but when they are in secondary school, we neglect them. This is the cause of social problems, children are given more attention (in primary school), but when in (secondary school) they are sadly neglected,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama