Oil royalty, UEC would be in manifesto again if DAP sincere, says PBK’s Ting

MIRI (Dec 14): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) would have included the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and 20 per cent oil royalty for Sarawak in its 12th state election promises if the party had been sincere about them, said Leslie Ting.

According to the Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Pujut candidate, DAP’s slogan ‘Berani Ubah’ (dare to change) is therefore misleading.

“If they did want to fight for Sarawak’s right, they should have put these two issues, on UEC and the 20 per cent oil royalty attempt, back into this time’s manifesto,” he told The Borneo Post today.

“After they failed to return the 20 per cent oil royalty to Sarawakians as they promised the last general election, they are silent on this issue during this present state election.”

He said another issue close to the people’s hearts is the recognition of the UEC.

“DAP did not mention anything about the UEC. They did not let Sarawakians know whether they will push Putrajaya to recognise UEC or not, if they form the government of Sarawak.

“That is why from all these, we can tell it is clear that DAP or PH (Pakatan Harapan) of Sarawak is no longer interested in recognising UEC, or to get the 20 per cent oil royalty for Sarawak,” he said.

In view of this, Ling said there is no point for Sarawakians to support DAP any longer.

“Because although they said the 22 months (of PH helming the federal government) were too short, they actually did not have a genuine intention to fight for Sarawakians’ rights,” he claimed.

“That’s why as Sarawakians, I think most of us are angry with DAP. So, I urge Sarawakians to not support DAP in this election. Especially parents who send their children to Chinese schools, it is definitely a very bad decision if they are still supporting DAP.”

Ting is one of the five candidates contesting in Pujut.

The other candidates are Adam Yii – Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Bruce Chai – Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Erick Chin – Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi), and Alan Ling – Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Pujut has been without an elected representative since February last year following Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s disqualification due to dual citizenship issues.