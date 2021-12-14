Pantu now full district, GPS to build new administrative complex, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Dec 14): With Pantu now officially a district, the next step is to build a new administrative complex, said (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This will cost money too but don’t worry, GPS will deliver to you a new administrative complex to house the district office and to place officers who will provide services to people of Pantu and nearby areas like Lachau, which has become a tourism spot.

“Also with the establishment of the administrative complex and having officers here means that we can better promote Pantu as a tourism spot before reaching Batang Ai,” he said at the ceremony to declare Pantu as a district today.

Abang Johari said to stimulate development and growth in the rural areas, their administrative structure must be organised and complete, which is why the state government has decided to upgrade Pantu to a full district.

In addition, he said, the delivery of services to the people must be comprehensive.

“Government agency services are increasing and their roles are also increasing, which include delivering the policies of the state government to the people.

“That is why with additional services for the people, the offices must be effective and can deliver,” he said.

Abang Johari said the government is concerned and wants to help the rural folk, which is why it emphasises on rural development, with 70 per cent of the State Budget going into it.

“With Pantu a district now, we will create a district council. We will have councillors in Pantu and there will be more community leaders.

“We add on more community leaders because development is different now. Pantu is no longer the old Pantu. This is Pantu of the digital era. Internet has become as important as roads,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion informed that the redelineation of the Sarawak state administration is one of the state government’s initiatives to widen public services and make it easier for the people to get services provided by government agencies.

He said that the state government viewed that some areas need to be upgraded as new districts and sub-districts.

“In October 2021, the state government approved the creation of five new districts and one new sub-district. Pantu was one of the new districts.

“By upgrading the Pantu Sub-district to a full District, the workload of the Sri Aman District Office will be eased and subsequently the delivery of government services will be more responsive and easy in meeting the needs of the people of Pantu,” he said.

Jaul said the establishment of the Pantu District administration is very timely in supporting and coordinating the implementation of various programmes and projects in the Sri Aman Division through the Sri Aman Development Agency (SADA), which is expected to boost the socio -economic growth of Pantu residents in particular.

“In the future, all administrative matters such as estate or probate administration, adoption management, Bumiputera Court, administration of community leaders and chiefs affairs as well as welfare application matters will be handled at the Pantu District Office without the hassle of commuting to Sri Aman, which is 65 km away,” he said.

At the same ceremony, Abang Johari also presented the Bumiputera agricultural communal reserves gazette to six longhouses in the Aping area of Pantu.

Previously a sub-district under the Sri Aman District administration with an area of ​​731 sq km, Pantu had a population estimated at 10,000 people with 157 villages and longhouses.

After it was upgraded to a full district, the administrative size has increased from 731 sq km to 833 sq km. At the same time, an estimated 1,150 residents from 18 villages and longhouses in the Ulu Sebuyau area were combined into the Pantu District administration, making the total population of Pantu District around 11,150 people.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports and Balai Ringin incumbent Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sri Aman Division Resident Datu Indit Bangai, and others.