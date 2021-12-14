PBB HQ hit with RM20,000 compound for election SOP violation

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued an RM20,000 compound to the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters for a violation of election standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the compound was issued on Dec 7.

“The compound was issued after the party was found to have failed to practise social distancing during the naming of candidates on Dec 3 at the party headquarters,” he said when contacted today.

He added that a police report of the violation was lodged by MoH on Dec 8 at the Gita police station.

Aidi said PBB’s compound was among six totalling RM31,000 issued in the state to those who violated election SOPs between Dec 6 and 12.

On Dec 6, an RM4,000 compound was issued to Datuk Ali Biju in Krian after his 150 supporters failed to practise social distancing at the nomination hall.

Another individual who was slapped with an RM4,000 compound was the manager of a party’s operations room for Muara Tuang on Dec 8.

On Dec 10, Bukit Saban candidate Mikail Mathew Abdullah of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) was issued a compound of RM1,000 for SOP violations at the party’s operations room.

On the same day, an RM1,000 compound was also issued to the organiser of a political campaign at Rumah Panjang Thomas Lamit in Krian for failing to practise social distancing. The party involved was not disclosed.

On Dec 12, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Ngemah operations room was issued a compound of RM1,000 when no social distancing was practised by the party members.

The difference in the amount of compound was due to the amendment to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021 (Act 342) on Dec 9, when the maximum compound was set at RM1,000.