Phone connections getting worse in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Dec 14): Telephone line connections here are getting worse, claimed Sandakan Indian Association president Taren Sunil Manoharan.

He again urged telecommunication companies (telcos) to improve their services.

“I have been appealing to telcos for more reliable internet connections for quite some time but, sad to say, there seems to be hardly any improvement so far,” he lamented.

“Now it seems that even phone line connections are getting worse,” claimed the SIA president, citing personal experience over the last two months and also feedback from friends and acquaintances

He said that for whatever reasons, nowadays telephone calls get interrupted or even cut off intermittently, especially during bad weather.

“There would be crackling noises and at times total silence when neither party could hear the other, causing users to shout into their phones. Even calls made through the land-line at my house are not up to par,” he insisted.

He appealed to the Government and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to look into these issues. The Government is talking about 5G when even the basic benefits of 4G are still not fully delivered.

He reminded telcos that quite recently, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa had warned telcos to deliver on their promises.

The minister had stated that telcos must meet the minimum standards set otherwise MCMC has the authority to issue a warning to any company involved, including imposing a fine.

The minister was then speaking at a function at the Kota Bharu Polytechnic in Kelantan.

Taren Sunil again suggested that the MCMC call all the telcos for a meeting and also invite the relevant Consumers Associations to air their views.

“If the telcos have reasons why they cannot improve their services, then at least let the Government and the public know why. Maybe a solution could be found for the best interest of all concerned,” he said.

“As reported in the various news media, the telcos are making good profit. As consumers we don’t complain about that but we expect and deserve better service. That’s the bottom line,” stressed Taren Sunil.