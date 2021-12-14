Piasau incumbent says helping the stateless in Sarawak applying for citizenship toughest job he’s done so far

MIRI (Dec 14): Helping stateless people in Sarawak applying for citizenship is by far one of the toughest jobs in Piasau incumbent Datuk Sebastian Ting’s political career while serving the people.

Before he became Piasau assemblyman in 2016, Ting said that he had been helping Sarawakians who came to him seeking help in citizenship application from as early as 2004 when he was still a political secretary.

He said there were 50 successful applications which he had been informed of, while 141 cases were still pending.

“The 50 successful cases were which applicants had informed me. There were actually more successful cases but applicants did not update me, thus I only unveiled the numbers that were informed to me by the applicants.

“Among the pending cases, 89 of them that dated between 2013 and 2019 are applying for citizenship under Article 15 (a) of the Federal Constitution Citizenship Registration Under Special Circumstances, for person below age 21; 29 cases dated between 2014 and 2018 are applying for citizenship under Article 15 (2) of the Federal Constitution Child under the age of 21 whose parent is a citizen; 20 cases are applying for citizenship under Article 19 (1)(a)(i) of the Federal Constitution – for person of 21 years old and above; and three cases are applying for citizenship under Article 15 (1), wife of a citizen,” said the GPS-SUPP candidate for Piasau in a press conference today.

Ting was joined by Wong Pak Sing and Teng King Kee, who shared their story of obtaining citizenship.

Wong who is now 63 years old got his citizenship in October this year after Ting assisted him with his application in July 2017.

Teng, on the other hand, had sought Ting’s help in applying for citizenship for his now 11-year-old son in early 2019 after he had exhausted all efforts years before that.

In Aug 2019, Teng received a letter from Putrajaya requiring his son to go for an interview before obtaining his citizenship.

Ting reiterated that in nearly two decades of him assisting with the citizenship application, there was no easy method, but to continue to follow up, and more importantly, must pursue the right way, undergo proper procedure and be patient.