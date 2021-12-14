PSB’s Lau eager to get to work if elected in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (Dec 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa candidate Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng is confident that he would be able to kick-start several initiatives within six months should he be elected to represent the constituency.

He said these would include initiating youth employment programmes, entrepreneurial courses as well as setting up crime prevention units in crime hotspots.

“I can help to set up the human capital development framework to train youths and entrepreneurs to have the needed competency skills so that they can perform to their maximum in their work,” he revealed during his daily Facebook Live session on Sunday night.

As one of the few master trainers in Malaysia approved to conduct the ‘Train the Trainer’ programme for organisations from 2008 to 2019, he understood what was required to improve human capital through various initiatives.

“I’ve mastered these training skills in Toastmasters, as Toastmasters groom their members in effective communications and leadership,” he said, adding that during his tenure as International President of Toastmasters International in 2012-2013, he visited many countries and had dialogues with world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

On the setup of crime prevention units, Lau said he had built excellent rapport with the police and the community during his five years of community policing leadership with his team under the Sarawak Community Policing Association (SCPA).

“I founded SCPA on May 28, 2015, and what started in Kuching had quickly grown into a movement with members in Samarahan, Sibu, Bintulu, Sri Aman, Serian and many other areas in Sarawak.

“I thank the police for being responsive to this initiative to improve the relationship and cooperation between them and local communities,” he said.

He also said with the community serving as the eyes and ears of the police, the crime rate in Kuching had dropped from 685 per 100,000 population, to 212 out of 100,000 population.

“Such a result was only possible because the communities believed that they needed to take responsibility for their own neighbourhoods,” he said.

Lau strongly believed that he could help many areas in Kota Sentosa embrace this concept wholeheartedly not just for crime prevention, but also in other areas such as cleanliness and reporting of local problems.

His slogan ‘Kota Sentosa: Our Community, Our Responsibility’ is a reflection of this belief.

“I got to know about community policing when I was invited to visit a community gathering in San Francisco back in 2012 during my time as International President of Toastmasters International.

“I was surprised that the police there worked very closely with the community compared to Sarawak, where many were instead afraid of the police.

“This was the genesis for me to explore and find a way to adopt this model here in Sarawak,” he said.

Lau, who has been living in Taman Hui Sing for almost 40 years, said he cared deeply for his local community.

He urged every voter and resident in Kota Sentosa to support and vote for him to be the next Kota Sentosa assemblyman so that they could all work together to improve human capital and security in the area.