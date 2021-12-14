Reducing impact of climate change top priority for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): Sabah will make efforts to reduce the impact of climate change as the state government’s main agenda through various measures and initiatives introduced to realise that goal, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said that commitment, among others, could be seen through the Sabah government’s target to plant about 36 million trees within five years until 2025 through the Malaysia Greening Programme initiative nationwide, themed “Greening Malaysia: Our Trees, Our Life”.

So far, nearly 4.5 million trees have been planted nationwide through the programme, he said.

“Sabah has also formed the Climate Change Action Council under the purview of the Sabah Forestry Department to discuss climate change policies and actions, drive green economic growth, catalyse green technology as well as low-carbon growth.

“This is in line with Sabah’s policy on the environment as well as the nation’s aspiration, especially in the climate mitigation and adaptation processes. Climate change is among the main aspects in the policy and we are committed to taking all the necessary steps to ensure the air quality in the state will not become worse as a result of development activities,” he said when officiating the Sabah Climate Change International Conference 2021 on Tuesday.

The two-day hybrid conference is jointly organised by the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry; Sabah Environmental Protection Department; Southeast Asia Rainforest Research Partnership (SEARRP) and PETRONAS as the main sponsor.

Also present were state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin; State secretary Datuk Safar Untong; PETRONAS head of Government and Regulator Advisory Anuar Ismail; SEARRP director Datuk Dr Glen Reynolds; and technical advisor to the Chief Minister on Climate Change Datuk Darrel Webber.

Hajiji said the conference was timely judging by the impact of climate change, such as rising temperatures, severe droughts, fires and haze, more frequent heavy rains and storms causing inland and coastal floodings, besides the growing threat to food security that is being felt globally.

“Sabah is no exception,” he said, adding that the conference would not only raise awareness on climate change impacting the community but also for knowledge sharing and networking.

He also hoped that the conference would enhance cooperation among the stakeholders to promote public participation, especially the youths, in both the climate change and conservation agendas. – Bernama