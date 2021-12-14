RM42.9 mln aid for non-Muslim schools, religious bodies

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has channeled about RM42.9 million in financial aid to non-Muslim schools and religious bodies in Sabah this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Of the total, RM17.9 million was disseminated to schools, including Chinese private schools, National Type Secondary Schools, Chinese National Type Schools, kindergartens and private schools.

Meanwhile, assistance to religious bodies, namely churches, temples and shrines involved a total of RM24.9 million.

“As a caring and fair government, we will continue to provide assistance and allocation to non-Muslim schools and religious bodies in the state. The assistance is also a sign and proof that the GRS state government is serious and sincere in helping all walks of life regardless of race and religion,” he said when officiating the Kota Kinabalu Christmas Celebration 2021 organized by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Sabah Council of Churches at Padang Merdeka on Wednesday night.

Hajiji said the State Government was committed to ensuring that the unity, racial harmony and strong religious tolerance in the state would continue to last.

According to him, any action that could affect the unity of the people and the stability of the government, must be avoided to ensure that the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap development agenda is realized in order to effectively improve the economy and drive development and progress in the state.

The State Government, he pointed out, always supports the organization of festivals, carnivals and programs that lead to the strengthening of unity among the people of various races and religions in the state.

“The organization of the Christmas festival can further enhance the spirit of unity, tolerance and mutual respect among the people of Sabah of various races, ethnicities and religions.

“Indeed, this kind of spirit has long been practiced in Sabah and it is also in line with the concept of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) introduced by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he added.

Hajiji also called on the people to continue to work together to ensure that social prosperity can be maintained and enhanced for the common well-being as well as benefit for all.

He said the cooperation and support of the people will contribute to the success of all policies and programs that the government is implementing under the SMJ Roadmap development plan.

Touching on the Christmas festivities to be celebrated by Christians soon, he said it was an important and sacred event celebrating the birth of Jesus.

“Christmas is a time for self-reflection and gratitude. It is also a time to remember those less fortunate than us, who are facing difficult times as a result of this pandemic. Let us together remember them in prayers and together help as much as we can,” he added.