ROSE calls for Dec 18 to be declared special public holiday

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) has called on the State Secretary to declare this Saturday (Dec 18) a special public holiday.

In a press statement, ROSE pointed out many businesses in Sarawak remain operational on Saturdays and it is not a day off for their employees.

The statement said members of all the 23 branches of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak in the state also do not have Saturdays as a day off.

“Section 25(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 states that every employer shall on polling day allow any voter in his employment a reasonable period for voting and no employer shall make any deduction from the pay or wages of such voter.

“It also makes it an offence punishable with a fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for a year,” said the statement.

ROSE called on all employers to allow their workers and employees reasonable time off on polling day to vote if it is a working day for the business or organisation.

“Some may need the day off to travel back to vote. This is how Sarawakian employers and businesses can do your part as responsible members of the business community to uphold participation in democracy by citizens.

“This is especially needed because we are voting at a time when everyone (employees and employers included) acknowledges that having good, transparent and accountable government and policies are necessary in managing the effects of the pandemic,” said the statement.

ROSE added a functional democracy is needed for businesses to rebuild in the new norm and be competitive again.

“Hence, by allowing time off to vote, employers or businesses ensure that every worker gets to exercise their voting rights and participate in democracy.

“This will further promote and facilitate the exercise of voting rights by all Sarawakian voters,” said the statement.

ROSE added it is aware that many locals, especially from the more rural districts, are seeking a living in urban centres such as Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

“They will require time off from work to go home to vote if their polling address is still located in the villages. Currently there are no provisions for any kind of remote voting by SPR (Election Commission) for people like them,” said the statement.