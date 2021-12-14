Sabah arm-wrestlers retain title

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): Sabah pullers showed their prowess by retaining the overall champions title at the National Arm-Wrestling Championship in Selangor over the weekend.

The state arm-wrestlers bagged 13 gold, 13 silver and seven bronze medals to beat 14 other contingents in the one-day championship.

Putrajaya, whom Sabah dethroned as overall champions in 2019, and Sarawak settled for second and third bests yet again with their haul of 12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronzes as well as 12 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals respectively.

Sabah also added further glory to their successful outing when Calveen Petrus was named as the Overall Men Right Hand winner.

“I am extremely happy with the performance of our athletes … the victory was won because of the sheer determination to defend the overall title.

“We were under-prepared going into the championship because it was just two months before we were informed that the event would be taking place.

“Still it was our best chance to go all out and try to defend the title because the other participating teams too faced the same situation.

“I informed the athletes whatever happened during the competition, they must not think of losing but to use their knowledge and techniques to get the best result.

“We did just that and won 13 gold, 13 silver and seven bronzes from the 43 categories contested … we are really happy to have won the overall title again,” said team captain cum coach Jolly Johnson here on Tuesday.

Jolly, in fact, won two of the gold medals in the Master +86kg Left Hand and Right Hand events to join his son Joffey, Danneld Eku and Calveen as double gold medalists for Sabah.

Joffey, the 2019 world champion, as expected won gold in the Senior 78kg Left Hand and Right Hand event; Danneld in the U-21 +78kg Left Hand and Right Hand; and Calveen in the Senior +105kg Left Hand and Right Hand.

Other gold medalists for Sabah were Ferlven Su Sun Khen (U18 +70kg Left Hand), Damsi Abdullah (Senior 105kg Left Hand), Jumestalon Chongjun (U18 70kg Left Hand), Adrian Petrus (U18 +70kg Right Hand) and Nickelson Rony (Senior 105kg Right Hand).

The silver medal winners were Elson Henry (U18 57kg Left Hand and Right Hand), Jumestalon (U18 70kg Right Hand), Alvian Ally (U21 63kg Left Hand and Right Hand), Micky Cheah Kok Fui (U21 70kg Left Hand and Right Hand; Senior 70kg Left Hand), Russel De (U21 78kg Right Hand), Eddie Joe Justin (Master 70kg Right Hand), Eric John (Senior 57kg Left Hand), Damsi (Senior 105kg Right Hand) and Frankie Petrus (Senior 95kg Right Hand).

Nicolas Ivan Deater won two bronzes in the U-18 57kg Left Hand and Right Hand events while Ferlven (U-18 70kg Right Hand), Russel (U21 78kg Left Hand), Eddie (Master 70kg Left Hand), Micky (Senior 70kg Right Hand) and Jevander Lonni (Senior 86kg Right Hand) won one bronze each.

Meanwhile, Jolly expressed gratitude to sponsors and also those who have contributed to the team’s successful title defence.

“I want to thank Sabah Sports Council, Datuk Yakub Hj Khan, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Robert Tawik, Datuk Roland Chia, Datuk Chin Su Phin, Romeo Ansow, Sim Fui, Abarqee Abekan and Penampang Ngiu Chap for their contribution.

“Not forgetting also Sabah Arm Wrestling Association president Carfester Mokujin, Kennedy Romeo Wong, Jasdi Apun, Nesurey Petrus Lojoyo and Addie Ahmad who worked hard to raise funds for the team,” he added.

Jolly said the state pullers’ next competition would be the world class Zloty Tur event in Kuching, Sarawak in March 2022.

“If all goes well, all the gold medalists in the senior events (of the national championship) will compete in Kuching,” said Jolly.