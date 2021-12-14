SDEC committed to complete connectivity projects in Simunjan, Gedong by Dec 2022

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) is committed to ensuring that connectivity projects in Simunjan and Gedong districts will be completed by December 2022, its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani said.

He said this would increase the existing coverage of the districts from 59.6 per cent to 97.9 per cent.

“However, this effort will not stop until we reach 99.9 per cent,” he said at the launch of Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation – Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (Saluran-MySRBN) which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Padang Sentral in Simunjan.

He pointed out that in order to keep the state’s economy afloat during Covid-19, the state government had introduced MySRBN in view that connectivity serves as the catalyst for digital economy in addition to the increasing demand for high-speed internet particularly during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“MySRBN uses Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWB) technology, allowing for quick implementation by utilising existing infrastructure and providing unlimited access to rural and suburban populations throughout Sarawak as well as internet speeds of up to 30Mbps.

“In Simunjan and Gedong districts in particular, there are four towers – three in Simunjan and one in Gedong – that have been equipped with MySRBN since February 2021. To date, 447 premises (306 in Simunjan and 141 in Gedong) have received MySRBN services and residents can now enjoy unlimited internet up to 30Mbps speeds,” he revealed.

Following the launch of Saluran-MySRBN, Morshidi said another eight SMART towers (five in Simunjan and three in Gedong) equipped with connectivity systems will be ready under the Saluran initiative by the first quarter of 2022, benefiting 38,429 users.

“Through this initiative, I hope that this will be a starting point towards a better internet network in Sarawak while also enabling Sarawakians to stay connected and further bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Morshidi said the implementation of MySRBN projects through allocations channelled by the government to SDEC is a commitment of the state government to ensure that high speed broadband network coverage implemented in rural and suburban Sarawak will increase from 54.2 per cent to 93.6 per cent by the end of 2022.

“To connect the whole of Sarawak, we estimate that under the Saluran initiative, the state needs 7,000 telecommunication towers, of which 3,471 towers have been completed so far, while another 1,043 towers are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The remaining 2,486 towers, or 6.4 per cent of the total coverage will be completed in stages starting in 2023.

“With the achievement of 93.6 per cent connectivity in Sarawak, it is hoped that it will bear fruit and benefit all Sarawakians especially in terms of education, economic growth, e-commerce, exposure to online services, new employment opportunities, increased flow of information and communication in general, through high-speed connectivity and better service quality,” he said.

SDEC, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are the implementing agencies participating in the construction of Saluran telecommunication towers.

Among those present at the ceremony were Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Oscan, MCMC Sarawak director Adiman Ajem and SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.