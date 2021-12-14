Sibu needs people on ‘same page’, same ‘wavelength’ – Abg Johari

SIBU (Dec 14): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sibu needs people to be on the ‘same page’ and on the same ‘wavelength’ towards achieving its city status.

Speaking at the launching of World’s Foochow Shi-Yi Park and SJK(C) Dung Sang Extension projects at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday, he pointed out that he was concerned with the development of Sibu.

“Sibu needs a strong local team in as much as Sarawak needs a strong government to forge ahead with development towards 2030 and protect its rights as enshrined in the Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

He also said that he is not a chief minister of a certain city or town, but the chief minister of Sarawak.

He pointed out that Sarawak has a unique society in which people from different racial backgrounds are allowed to practise their own culture.

“Our Chinese brothers who place utmost emphasis on education are allowed to set up their own schools and promote Chinese education.

“Many non-Chinese send their children to Chinese schools for they know the quality of Chinese education is high,” he said, adding that his nephew is also studying at a Chinese school.

He said the state government supports Chinese education with financial assistance of RM10 million annually much like the support given to mission schools.

He also said that the Sarawak government recognised Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) since the time of the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

With the recognition, he added, UEC holders could apply for jobs in the state civil service.

“You do not find this happening in other parts of the world, not even in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The federal government has not recognised UEC, not even when the PH government said it wanted to recognise. But the state government walked the talk,” he said.

He said that it would be a loss for the state’s human resource if the state decided not to recognise UEC as the UEC holders would end up working in and contributing to other countries.

Meanwhile, he congratulated Sibu Foochow Association for partnering with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to build the RM3.5 million Foochow Shi-Yi Park at Jalan Gambir.

He also congratulated SJK(C) Dung Sang School Board for initiating the construction of a classroom block and multi-purpose hall costing RM9 million.

Also present at the event were Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, SMC chairman Clarence Ting and Sibu Foochow Association chairman Ying Tieng Chai.