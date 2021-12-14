Six compounds issued over breach of election SOPs – S’wak Deputy CP

KUCHING (Dec 14): A total of six compounds worth RM31,000 have been issued by the police so far against those found to have breached the state election’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19, says Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata.

“They committed offences under the Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021),” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the breach of SOPs was recorded from the start of the campaigning period on Dec 6 until last Sunday.

Mancha also revealed that 39 investigation papers had been opened for election offences committed from Nov 31 to Dec 12.

Most of the investigation papers were for offences under Section 427 of the Penal Code, with 12 cases, followed by 10 cases under the Section 500 of the Penal Code/ Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On another matter, he said the police had received and approved a total of 1,837 applications from candidates and political parties to hold ‘ceramah’ (public talks) from Dec 6 until 12.

It is a must to apply for a police permit to hold ‘ceramah’ under the state election SOPs, which allow public talks to be held in areas that lack Internet coverage.

The ‘ceramah’ is allowed in 64 constituencies, mainly in the rural and interior areas of Sarawak.

Organisers of the ‘ceramah’ must ensure crowd attendance of only 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity, or a maximum of 150 people, depending on svenue size.

Apart from ensuring physical distancing and the wearing of face masks, the organisers can only hold ‘ceramah’ within two hours, and it must not go past 10pm.

Any form of entertainment during the ‘ceramah’ is strictly not allowed.