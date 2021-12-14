Smooth sailing at Bukit Sari early voting centre, says EC member

LAWAS (Dec 14): The strict compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) has made it a breeze for voters to comply with election SOPs, said Election Commission (EC) member Datuk Awang Sahari E.M. Nadzeer.

He added that the SOPs for the 12th Sarawak Election are clear and available on the EC website.

“I see that we are getting used to it (SOPs) and I don’t see us having much problems in complying with the SOPs set for the election,” he told reporters after visiting the Bukit Sari early voting centre today.

The Bukit Sari early voting centre opened at 8am and closed at 5pm and is for government officers, policemen and their family members to do early voting.

Awang Sahari said for this constituency, a total of 91 early voters are eligible to vote while 16 others voted via post.

“As of 9.15am, a total of 33 people cast their early votes for Bukit Sari, and we expect the turnout here to reach 80 per cent or more,” he said.

Meanwhile, Corporal Mohammad Gasfar Bacho, 32, was the first policeman to vote after the centre opened at 8am.

He came as early as 6.50am, and told The Borneo Post that he has voted here in the three previous elections.

“I am still excited this morning because we have to elect leaders where we live or work,” he said.

The policeman who has served for 11 years also urged voters to come out and vote and fulfill their responsibility in choosing a leader who can be a voice for them.