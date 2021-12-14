SPA urges political parties to be more considerate when placing campaign materials near busy roads

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak Patriots Association (SPA) has urged political parties placing election signboards, flags and banners to be more considerate to road users because they are obstructing traffic views and may cause road accidents.

Its secretary David Xavier Hii Chin Loung said the association has received numerous complaints from members of the public and road users on the locations of campaign materials by political parties which could endanger motorists.

“The placement of some election banners and flags which were obstructing the views of road users, especially near roundabouts, road junctions and minor roads are making it particularly hard for them because the election signboards, banners and flags are obstructing their views of oncoming traffic.

“We wish to urge those responsible to take this matter seriously as motorists may not be able to see the oncoming traffic and proceed to drive out from the junction or minor road which may cause an accident.

“We understand that it is the 12th Sarawak Election and it is the prerogative of the political parties to campaign, but they should avoid placing those election campaign materials in areas which will obstruct the view of motorists as this may cause danger to road users,” he said in a statement here today.

He added, with the current rainy season and rough weather almost every day, political parties should also ensure that the election campaign materials are firmly rooted to the ground, and not fall and obstruct traffic due to the bad weather.

“As a remedy, a motorist may claim some contribution from the owner of the election campaign materials if he/she can prove that they did indeed cause an obstruction to their sight which contributed to the road traffic accident.

“Therefore we would implore those political parties to be more cautious in the placement of their campaign materials,” he said.