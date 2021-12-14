Stop your scare tactics, Wee tells Chong over claim tenants will be booted from KMC flats

KUCHING (Dec 14): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Padungan candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng has slammed his DAP opponent Chong Chieng Jen for causing anxiety among the aged living at KMC Flats, Ban Hock Road here.

Hitting back at Chong for suggesting that the tenants will be removed from the KMC flats, Wee, who is Kuching South Mayor, said there was no truth in the allegation as the city commission had already spent some RM30,000 to upgrade the lifts at the seven-storey flats.

Wee said the DAP was using similar scare tactics each election to stir up hatred towards the government.

“Enough of this tactic. These people are old and it is not right to make them feel anxious and fuel hatred in them,” he said during a virtual press conference hosted by him today.

In a press statement earlier, Chong asked Wee whether he was planning to demolish the KMC flats and hand over its site to a private developer as it was sitting on prime real estate.

Meanwhile, Wee said he has lined up numerous development programmes for Padungan but all these would require massive funding.

Emphasising that Kuching will not just be a more vibrant city but also a more caring one, Wee said he planned for several recreational parks to be built for the benefit of all ages.

He said the aged in particular will find these proposed recreational parks useful and beneficial for socialising purposes, especially when their children are out working.