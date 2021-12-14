SUPP chief downplays Kuching branch’s recalcitrant actions as ‘family quarrel’

KUCHING (Dec 14): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has downplayed the action by the party’s Kuching branch in dissolving their election machinery for Padungan.

Describing what happened as just a “family quarrel”, Dr Sim was confident that come election day, all SUPP members, councillors and community leaders would close ranks and be focusing on the bigger agenda.

“It was just a family quarrel. But people’s interests should come first in this election and not SUPP family quarrel,” he told a virtual press conference hosted by Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Padungan candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who is also Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor today.

Yesterday, SUPP Kuching chairperson Datuk Lily Yong said the branch had dissolved its election machinery for Padungan as GPS candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng was not its recommended candidate.

She claimed the last-minute change of candidate by party leaders caused chaos in the branch’s election machinery, leaving it with no choice.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said it would be important for the voters in Padungan to elect an assemblyman who they know would be in the government, having the ability to get funding and not out to mislead them.

“I do not want the people of Padungan to be jealous of the development and progress in Batu Kawah, (Matang) Metrocity and DBKU (Kuching North City Commission) areas in the next five years. Don’t just be observers but act on it come Dec 18 polling day by voting for Mayor Wee,” he added.

Dr Sim said as a mayor, Wee could only do so much, but if the latter is elected to become a pro-government representative in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), he could do more for the people of Padungan.

In the 12th state election, Wee is taking on Democratic Action Party heavyweight Chong Chieng Jen as well as Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party candidate Lina Soo and Parti Bumi Kenyalang candidate Raymond Thong in a four-cornered fight.