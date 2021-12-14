S’wak police: MOH issues 10 election SOP violation compounds worth RM35,000 since Dec 6

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak police are advising political parties and individuals to constantly observe the election standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said as of today, the Ministry of Health has issued a total of ten compounds to parties and individuals for violating the SOPs since Dec 6.

“As of today, a total of ten compounds have been issued worth RM35,000,” Aidi told reporters at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters today.

He also said that the state police have opened up a total of 46 investigation papers on various election offences such as misusing social media platforms and vandalising campaign posters.

As of yesterday, he said the police have also issued a total of 2,265 permits for political parties and individuals to conduct election campaigns on the ground.

“So far, less than ten applications were rejected on the ground that the event was planned to be organised at an event space which is not allowed by the Election Commission,” he added.

Aidi also said the police will continue to monitor the campaigning activities of each political party and individuals until polling day.

“If we find any violations to the SOPs, we will take action,” he warned.