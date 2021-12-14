S’wak polls: 83 pct early voter turnout as of 2pm, says EC

KUCHING (Dec 14): About 83 per cent of security forces personnel and spouses have gone to the polling centres to fulfil their responsibilities as early voters in the 12th Sarawak State Election as of 2pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A check by Bernama at the early polling centre found that the process was running smoothly in accordance with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, after the centres were opened at 7.30am.

Army chief, General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, and his wife, Puan Sri Zainuriah Mustapha, were among the first to carry out their voting responsibilities at the Muara Tuang Camp multipurpose hall in Kota Samarahan.

Also casting their early votes were Eastern Field commander, Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, and his wife, Datin Sdafra’ Ahmad, as well as First Infantry Division commander, Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa, and his wife, Datin Norziati Othman.

Apart from that, Sarawak deputy police commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata, was among those who voted at the Dewan Pahlawan of the General Operations Force (GOF), Sarawak Brigade headquarters, in Batu Kawa here.

EC chairman, Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, was also present to inspect the early voting process at several locations, such as the Penrissen Camp’s Bukavu Hall, among the early polling centres for the Stakan seat.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Stakan seat, Datuk Hamzah Brahim, was also present at the Penrissen Camp’s Bukavu Hall at 10am.

Abdul Ghani Salleh also visited several other early polling centres, including the Sarawak contingent police headquarters (IPK), at Jalan Badruddin, here.

Also present at the polling centre were candidates for Tupong seat, Fazruddin Abdul Rahman (GPS) and Ahmad Nazib Johari (PKR) as well as PKR candidate for Satok seat, Datuk Dr Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor.

In Sibu, among the locations for the early voting are the Rascom Camp, Ninth Infantry Brigade headquarters; 10th Battalion General GOF Camp, Sibu and the Sibu Jaya police station. In Miri, police and military personnel as well as their spouses cast their ballots at the Miri district police headquarters (IPD) and Sri Miri Camp.

Early voting for the Sarawak polls involves 12,585 military personnel and their spouses, and 10,458 police personnel and members of the GOF as well as their spouses.

The early voting process is expected to conclude at 5 pm. – Bernama