Ting: SUPP to focus on polls, recalcitrant Kuching branch on backburner

MIRI (Dec 14): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will concentrate on its campaign for the 12th Sarawak election and not be distracted by the Kuching branch’s decision to shut down its election machinery, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The party’s secretary-general described SUPP Kuching’s decision right in the middle of the campaign period as “sad and unfortunate”.

“However, all 18 of us candidates representing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and SUPP will still concentrate on the election.

“As for the issue with Kuching branch, I will wait until the election is over and to look into it with the party,” the GPS Piasau candidate and incumbent told reporters when visiting the early voting centre at Miri police headquarters today.

Yesterday, SUPP Kuching chairperson Datuk Lily Yong said the branch had dissolved its election machinery for Padungan as GPS candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng was not its recommended candidate.

She claimed the last-minute change of candidate by party leaders caused chaos in the branch’s election machinery, leaving it with no choice.