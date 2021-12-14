WFS acts on talent shortfall from postponed Sukma

KUCHING (Dec 13): The Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) will continue to focus on the development of wushu to produce more high calibre athletes for the state and country.

WFS deputy president James Ting Ing Seek said it is very important to identify new talents at grass-roots level by carrying out talent identification programmes in schools and organise competitions both at divisional and state level.

“The 20th edition of Sukma has been postponed twice and our athletes are now over-aged so there is a crucial need to have a back-up squad for Sukma 2024 and 2026.

“As such, we have organised a talent scouting championship to ensure the continuity of athletes for national competitions such as Sukma, National Wushu Championships, Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM) and Sarawak Wuwang Cup International Invitational Championship,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Sarawak Wushu Talent Scouting Championship at Sungai Apong Basketball Court, here last Sunday.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Kho Wan Teck who represented political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai.

According to Ting, the main objective of the championship was to scout for new talents from training centres all over the state.

“This championship, which has limited participation due to Covid-19 pandemic, also provides the athletes especially the elite team the opportunity to gauge their standards.

“It is also part of our development programme and has the full support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Sarawak Sports Corporation,” he said.

Apart from the championship, Ting said WFS is also organising a Taijiquan Coaching Course on Dec 13 and Dec 17 and a one-day retreat camp for its 20th Sukma Shadow team.

Ting, who is WFS head coach and Chief Examiner for East Malaysia, is hoping that the pandemic situation will greatly improve next year so that WFS can send its elite athletes for an exposure and training stint in China.

“Another important thing is that I am hoping that construction of the new Wushu Training Centre at the Petra Jaya Sports Complex will commence soon after the announcement on the project by our Youth and Sports Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah last year,” he added.

Fixty-six athletes representing 10 teams including the eight-member state Sukma team took part in the two-day championship.

Kuching Elite Wushu Club and Serian Wushu Club were represented by 10 athletes each, followed by Sarikei Jelutong Wushu Club with nine sanda athletes, Sibu Permai Timur Wushu Club (6), Jun Lun Wushu Club (5), Sungai Merah Wushu Club (4), Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club (2) while the state back-up squad and Piasau Zhong Hua Wushu Club have one athlete each.

Also present were MSNS coordinator for wushu Thomas Chia Soon Hock, WFS president Allen Wong Siew Poh and presidents of WFS affiliate clubs.