WWF-Malaysia: Poll respondents eager to know more about political parties’ environmental aspirations

KUCHING (Dec 14): Nearly 90 per cent of the 324 respondents in an online public poll recently conducted by WWF-Malaysia said they would like to know more about political parties’ environmental aspirations for Sarawak.

The organisation said that 89.5 per cent expressed that they would like to know more about their environmental aspirations.

“88.6 per cent opined that our politicians do not attribute enough attention to the environment.

“However, not all but only 217, or 67 per cent, respondents that took part in the survey plan to vote in the 12th Sarawak Election,” said WWF-Malaysia in a statement today.

In terms of environmental concerns, WWF-Malaysia said the three major issues were water pollution with 85.2 per cent; waste management (81.8 per cent); and loss of forest (78.7 per cent).

Other environmental concerns were climate change with 72.2 per cent votes; Covid-19 pandemic and zoonotic diseases (71.6 per cent); declining wildlife (71.3 per cent); air pollution (70.4 per cent); food resource and supply (59.3 per cent); as well as clean energy (55.9 per cent).

The survey, which ran for 17 days via digital media and messaging services from Nov 26, was held in conjunction with the 12th Sarawak Election, inquiring Sarawakians about their environmental concerns.

Of the 324 respondents, those belonging to the 31-45 age group constituted 36.1 per cent, followed by 21-30 years old (26.9 per cent), 46-60 years old (20.7 per cent); under 21 years old (8 per cent); and 61 years old and above (8.3 per cent).

WWF-Malaysia added that 85.5 per cent of respondents expected future state government and legislators to have, and enforce, strict regulations addressing pollution and indiscriminate waste disposal; programmes to clean up dirty rivers (82.7 per cent); increase green areas or planting more trees in cities and towns (77.2 per cent); more recycling efforts and facilities (75.9 per cent); and better protection for wildlife (74.1 per cent).

Respondents also had aspirations for future leaders to assist in creating more green jobs (70.7 per cent); gazette more protected areas (70.1 per cent); and increase environmental awareness programmes (65.4 per cent) in Sarawak.

“They also ranked their priorities for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — a set of 17 interlinked global goals to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all,” it said.

The top 10 SDGs ranked in descending order are Quality Education; Good Health and Well Being; Clean Water and Sanitation; Decent Work and Economic Growth; No Poverty; Reduced Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Peace and Justice Strong Institutions; Climate Action; Life on Land,” said the non-partisan environmental NGO.

Respondents also urged for better and meaningful collaborations between politicians, local authorities, NGOs and communities to come together to tackle environmental issues.

They also called for increased environmental education and awareness programmes and strong policies and enforcement to manage Sarawak’s natural resources, address pollution and tackle illegal logging.

“The past two weeks of election campaigns by political parties and candidates have mostly touched on development subject matters and lacked messages on environment and nature conservation.

“The people have also voiced their concerns and hopes for better governance that protects the environment, as evident from the results of the online survey here.

“They may represent a small group of people but their voices are loud and clear: We want a better environment for the well-being of Sarawakians,” said WWF-Malaysia Head of Conservation for Sarawak, Dr Jason Hon.

Prior to the survey, WWF-Malaysia also sent out open letters to all political parties in Sarawak urging them to include bold yet achievable environmental commitments in their manifestos.

In its ​open letter, WWF-Malaysia asked for effective implementation of sound policies and plans based on environmental sustainability, including the continuation of good existing policies and action plans aligned to the SDGs; and encouraging the participation of youths and non-state actors in advancing the SDGs and the post-Covid-19 plans.