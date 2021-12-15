699th heart patient returns home from surgery

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Society For The Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) welcomed home Nurmaziyah Jupeter and her mother on Dec 8 after a successful corporate reactive heart surgery in Kuala Lumpur.

The toddler traveled to Kuala Lumpur with her mother on Nov 25 for the surgery.

According to SOSHF President Datuk Eva Susau, Nurmaziyah is the 699th patient SOSHF has sent for corrective surgery since its establishment in 1981.

The one-year and four-month-old is from Keningau and is the youngest of three siblings, the others are aged nine and five.

Eva said that the family are from Sook, Keningau and Nurmaziyah’s father is a factory worker earning RM700 a month.

After welcoming them at the airport, Eva said SOSHF arranged and paid for the taxi to send Nurmaziyah and her mother home to Sook.

“She arrived home safely and is now recuperating at home. Nurmaziyah will be reviewed at the Keningau district hospital,” Eva said adding that SOSHF also contributed a food basket to the family.

“The cost of heart surgeries is escalating and SOSHF needs more fund to send more patients for corrective heart surgeries. SOSHF is appealing to the generous public and the corporate organizations to donate generously to the society so we can help more heart patients who are unable to afford the surgery,” she said.

Eva said inquiries can be directed to 019-8801270.

Also at the KKIA to welcome Nurmaziyah and her mother home were SOSHF vice president Abdul Ghani Fadzil and honorable secretary Melinda Lo.