Act 342: Health Ministry halves compounds for individuals, companies that flout Covid-19 SOPs in amendment Bill

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reduced the amounts imposed as compounds on individuals and corporate bodies who flout the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A copy of the documents given to MPs in the Dewan Rakyat on the proposed amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), was made available to Malay Mail.

The ministry is now proposing companies to be fined RM500,000 from the initial RM1 million for companies and RM50,000 for individuals, from the initially proposed RM100,000. – MalayMail

