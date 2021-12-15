Aspirasi’s Soo injured after falling through broken manhole cover while campaigning

KUCHING (Dec 15): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspi) president Lina Soo was slightly injured after she fell through a broken manhole cover along a footpath in the Padungan constituency last night.

Soo claimed she suffered bruises and abrasions on her right thigh, and slight pain on her the right side of her abdomen as a result of the fall.

In a Facebook post, the Aspirasi candidate for Padungan said she was putting up party flags along Tabuan Road around midnight when she fell.

“There was a huge gap across the grated manhole cover, which was left unrepaired, and the rest of the manholes were also in a broken-down condition because of old and rusted iron.

“This is a grave danger for pedestrians on the sidewalk, and could cause not only injury, but death, especially if elderly people fell into these manholes,” she said, adding she had to be hauled out by party workers.

Soo said she would seek medical attention if her condition worsens, but would continue her campaign as there is so little time left before Sarawakians head to the polls.

She called on Kuching South mayor and GPS candidate for Padungan Datuk Wee Hong Seng to repair all manholes under his jurisdiction as a matter of priority as they are a danger to the public.

Soo also claimed that she has been harassed by enforcement officers to remove Aspirasi’s billboards and banners without being given reasons.