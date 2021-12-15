Awg Tengah rallies GPS supporters to cast votes

MIRI (Dec 15): Registered voters who support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have been asked to go all out to translate their support into votes for the coalition on Saturday, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this is vital to ensure the coalition wins the state election convincingly.

“I’ve been all around the state from urban to rural areas and I can see the mood where the support is quite comprehensive.

“We are sure victory will be on our side,” he told a press conference after officiating at a fact sharing programme at Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman in Lambir.

He reminded eligible voters to arrive early on polling day due to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to him, voters need not worry about their safety as the Election Commission has strict SOPs in place.

“Insyaallah, EC will provide another place for those Covid-19 positive voters as the people’s safety is a priority concern.

“But this should not be an obstacle to elect representatives. If you want a stable, peaceful, and harmonious government to increase development and welfare for the people’s well-being, choose GPS,” he added.

In his speech, Awang Tengah called on the people to continue having faith in GPS as the coalition has concrete plans to push Sarawak towards greater development.

He pledged all the development programmes run by GPS, including the on-going Native Customary Rights (NCR) new initiative, would be implemented accordingly.

Among those present were GPS Bekenu candidate and incumbent Datuk Rosey Yunus, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, as well as GPS Lambir candidate and incumbent Ripin Lamat.