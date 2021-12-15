‘Better days ahead for residents with elevation of Lingga to full district’

SRI AMAN (Dec 15): Residents of Lingga would enjoy better delivery services from the government now that the sub-district has been elevated to a full district, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this during the ceremony to launch Lingga as a full district at Dataran Terubok Lingga here yesterday, which was broadcast live by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) via its Facebook page.

In addition, Abang Johari also stressed that it had been the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government policy to bring development to the rural areas.

“Now that Lingga is a full district, we (the government) would have a more effective machinery for the people here, and that would also strengthen the relationship between the people and the government.”

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, also said it would also be easier for the government to implement the projects that the people wanted.

Apart from that, he added, people from Lingga would no longer have to travel to Sri Aman to get certain services by the government because as a full district, Lingga would have its own district office – meaning, a better government administration structure would be in place there.

“With a district office, the people of Lingga would have all these things that any district office in the state could provide, such as the services by the government agencies,” he said.

Abang Johari also revealed that the district office in Lingga would be a complex, and there would be more roads, shops and residential areas created in the new district, developed by the Land and Survey Department.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS candidate for Gedong in the 12th state election, reminded the people in Lingga that only GPS could bring more development to the people of Sarawak and they should give their full support to the GPS candidate for Lingga, Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, in the state polls.

“Dayang Noorazah will be our representative here so we hope that voters here will give her the support that she needs come election day.

“Please vote for GPS for more development if you want it in your area.”

Abang Johari added that the GPS government did not wish to see any area in the state to be left behind, and that was why it decided to elevate Lingga to a district.

Also present at the event were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sri Aman Resident Datu Indit Bangai and Sri Aman District officer Asree Wee.