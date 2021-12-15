Blinken commends Malaysia’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 15): The United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today commended Malaysia’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and was also appreciative of Malaysia’s contribution of vaccines to Covax, a worldwide vaccine sharing initiative.

Blinken said because of Malaysia’s remarkable leadership and success, it even had the capacity to distribute excess vaccines to other countries and even to Covax.

“This is deeply appreciated and evidence of real leadership,” he said during a joint press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said during the bilateral meeting with Saifuddin earlier, both had touched on what can be done together to overcome the curent challenge of Covid-19 and build back better for the next pandemic.

“We have to take this moment to strengthen the global health security system. So the next time we are better able to hopefully prevent, certainly detect, and as necessary deal with effectively a new pandemic,” he said.

Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night for a two-day working visit. He had earlier stopped in Jakarta, Indonesia and will continue with his itinerary to Bangkok, Thailand.

He said the US is also working hard on making good its commitment to provide again through COVAX, so that these vaccines will be equitably distributed.

“By through 2022, US expects to donate 1.2 billion vaccines around the world without strings attached, we have a commitment to see what can be done to close the gaps in terms of vaccinations,” he said.

On the question of Malaysia and US working together in vaccine development and distribution, Blinken said during the bilateral meeting he and Saifuddin had concurred that producing vaccines alone will not suffice, ensuring that they get into arms is equally important.

He pointed out in many countries around the world there were many challenges, the last mile and the last kilometer, the logistics, the distribution, and literally getting the shots.

One way to do that is to make sure that there is a vaccine production capacity in different countries in different parts of the world, including, for example, here in Malaysia.

In addition, US has been working to establish an international fund to make sure that the resources exist in real time for countries to take the necessary steps in the future to protect themselves.

“One of the problems that we have seen with pandemics of one kind or another is that in crisis, the world gets mobilized. And then when the crisis is over, we become complacent. And then if there’s another crisis, we have to start everything all over again.

“”So one of the reasons for having this international fund, just to make sure that countries immediately have the ability to draw on resources to put in place the necessary protections for the next pandemic,” he said.

“”It’s so important that we collaborate, but I think Malaysia has demonstrated by its own leadership that it’s a strong voice for helping the world deal with this pandemic, and hopefully preventing the next one.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said one area of cooperation with the US that can be considered is the development of vaccines, possibly through the cooperation between Malaysian and US companies that produce vaccines.

He said Malaysian pharmaceutical outfit Pharmaniaga Berhad could be the focal point in B2B (Business to Business) cooperation in producing vaccines. – Bernama