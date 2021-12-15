Budget 2022 help businesses find their footing again

KUCHING: The government has fulfilled its promise to support the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the introduction various incentives under Budget 2022 to promote growth and recapitalise companies badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Budget 2022 has a total allocation of RM332.1 billion, the largest-ever for the country, which further breaks down to RM233.5 billion for administrative expenses, RM75.6 billion for development, RM23 billion for the Covid-19 fund and RM2 billion for unexpected expenses.

In specifics, the government focuses on several sectors badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic including tourism, retail, and small and medium enterprise (SME), in Budget 2022, which was termed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob “from the people, by the people, for the people”.

In addition to getting the SMEs on their feet again, Budget 2022 would also generate more jobs to tackle unemployment and enable the recovery process to return the country and its economy to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic with new norms in place.

Boost chief executive officer Sheyantha Abeykoon welcomed the government’s commitment to revive the micro-enterprises and SME business community.

“The RM40 billion allocated for the Semarak Niaga Keluarga Malaysia programme with a focus in increasing financing access to MSMEs will go a long way to shore up resources for long-term and sustainable recovery,” she said.

“The government also continues to draw up digitalisation plans for MSMEs with the enhancement of the SME Digitalisation Grant and extension of the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malayisa Online campaigns into next year.

“The digital transformation of MSMEs bodes well for these businesses as we have seen a steep rise in digital payment adoption across the nation. Since the pandemic started, we saw an 85 per cent increase in our user base to 9.4 million users and close to 180 per cent increase in our merchant base to 375,000 merchants.”

Prior to the pandemic, Sheyantha saw that offline QR code-based transactions accounted for almost 70 per cent of our payment volumes and online volumes were 30 per cent.

“By mid 2021, we saw a huge shift, where 65 per cent of our payment volumes were generated by online use cases,” he highlighted.

“This exponential growth is representative of Malaysia’s structural shifts in customer behaviour in perferring cashless payment options and digitized services that will outlast the pandemic.”

Of special interest to East Malaysians are the initiatives to drive up entrepreneurship and the development of agriculture sector as well as food industry.

Commenting on the budget 2022 announcement, Agrobank’s covering president/chief executive officer Khadijah Iskandar said the bank will continue to facilitate the agriculture sector towards making a positive impact to the economy under the purview of Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) along with the Bank’s Strategic Business Plan 2021–2025.

“Agrobank is proud that RM150 million is made available for youth entrepreneurship financing through Agrobank and Bank Simpanan Nasional to enhance the socio-economy and livelihood of youth entrepreneurs,” she said of the Budget 2022 initiaitve.

“We are aware that there has been a heightened interest among the youths as well as renewed curiosity towards agriculture, which is generally centred around interesting uses of technology in agriculture such as drones for farm management, vertical farming in urban spaces, heavily automated eco-systems and so forth.

“Agrobank will continuously play our role to assist and inspire more youths to enter the voyage of agriculture sector.

“The RM1.25 billion financing for Agrobank and Bank Negara Malaysia through among others, AgroFood Facility amounting RM500 million and Dana Pembiayaan Agromakanan amounting RM200 million shows that government is committed in taking agriculture to the new heights and ensuring the sustainability of agriculture sector and food security in Malaysia,” she added.

While youth and agrofood are equally important to boost the agriculture sector, Khadijah said Agrobank remains committed to improving the social well-being of B40, micro agropreneurs and SMEs.

“Through Budget 2022, up to RM1.8 billion will be provided for micro financing programmes. Agrobank appreciates the government’s continuous effort and initiative to support the unserved and underserved community in Malaysia.”

“Ensuring the livelihood of the marginalise community is part of the nation’s pipeline as well as the recovery plan of post Covid-19. As per Budget 2022, Agrobank will also offer micro financing of up to RM75,000 at a zero per cent rate for the first six months with a moratorium facility for up to six months.

“Through this, we are confident to uplift the nation’s agriculture sector and to provide them with sound financial inclusion. We believe that no one should be left behind and it is part of our roles to ensure that these segments of community will continue to succeed and grow.”