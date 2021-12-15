Call for “Digital School of the Future” for Sarawak

KUCHING (December 15): Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) has called to set up a Digital School of the future in Sarawak, noting that education is the backbone supplying the critical manpower needs of the digital economy.

During a visit to the Kuching Chinese General Chamber (KCGC) Innovation Hub of KCGCCI by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chief executive officer (CEO) Sudarnoto Osman and Centre of Technical Excellence for Sarawak (CENTEXS) CEO Tuan Haji Syeed Hussein, the call for setting up of Digital School of the future in Sarawak was made by Rodger Chan Siong Boh, chairman of Digital Economy Committee of KCGCCI cum joint organising chairman of the Angel Investor Program Forum held at the KCGC Innovation Hub.

The forum was attended by both CEOs of SDEC and CENTEXS and around 100 participants.

Chan in his welcoming speech during the forum said that the KCGC Innovation Hub was setup with the funding and support of the Sarawak Government via Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari.

The innovation hub was officially opened by Abang Johari in late January 2020. During the opening ceremony, Chan made a call to the Chief Minister to set up a digital bank for Sarawak.

Chan said he was grateful that the Chief Minister and the Sarawak Government has taken up the request seriously and has applied for license from Bank Negara to set up a digital bank in Sarawak.

Once implemented the digital bank would no doubt help in driving Sarawak’s digital economy further ahead.

Chan is confident that the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership in leap frogging Sarawak economy with digital business, digital economy and digital Sarawak model would benefits all Sarawakians in all wake of life and business.

Chan mentioned that in an earlier dialogue last week with Abang Johari, he made a call for the Chief Minister and Sarawak Government to set up a “Digital School of the Future”.

He noted that school of the future has been setup in a number of countries to prepare student for digital economy. Digital economy is the driving force of current and future economy.

All champions of this world, be it in sports, business or politics, they were once a kid and these champions were once a school student, Chan added.

Education is the key contributor to champions. Education is also the backbone supplying the critical manpower needs of the digital economy.

Chan stated that the Chief Minister’s emphasis towards education excellency, towards digitsing education besides digitising business and towards preparing a Digital School of the future would inculcate and produce more Sarawak champions in driving forward the digital economy for Sarawak.