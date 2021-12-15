Cambodia confirms first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

PHNOM PENH (Dec 15): Cambodia has identified the first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in a local woman who had travelled from the western African country of Ghana, Xinhua reported the country’s Health Ministry’s press statement Tuesday midnight.

“A 23-year-old Cambodian woman was confirmed positive for the Omicron variant by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia (on) Dec 14,” the statement said.

The woman, who is 15-weeks pregnant, arrived in Cambodia on Sunday from Ghana, with connecting flights in Dubai and Thailand’s Bangkok, it said, adding that she was first rapid-tested positive for Covid-19 upon her arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 treatment facility in Phnom Penh, the statement said.

The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on Nov 24 and it was classified a “variant of concern” by the WHO. – Bernama