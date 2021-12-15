Citing understanding with GPS, Muhyiddin says Bersatu may defend S’wak seats in GE15

KUCHING (Dec 15): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) may contest in parliamentary seats where its members are the incumbents in the 15th General Election (GE15), said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former premier, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said Bersatu’s participation in Sarawak in the next general election is in line with the understanding he had with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“During my meeting with Abang Johari at my residence last week, we had that understanding, that during this state election we will support GPS and not field any candidate.

“However, in the next general election, we may field PN candidates in seats we are holding or those we think we can win,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this at a press conference here after a dialogue with Bersatu Sarawak supporters, which was also attended by Bersatu Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian today.

Bersatu currently hold two parliamentary seats in Sarawak, through Datuk Ali Biju (Saratok) and Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo). The two are also currently federal deputy ministers.

Muhyiddin said contesting in parliamentary seats in Sarawak did not mean Bersatu would be going against GPS but that the party would find a way to cooperate with the state coalition.

He said Bersatu supporters in Sarawak were disappointed the party could not contest in this state election but they respected the understanding forged between PN and GPS.

He cited Ali, who is also Krian state seat incumbent, as an example of respecting the understanding when the latter decided to withdraw from the race and support GPS candidate Friday Belik.

Ali had filed his papers as an Independent candidate on nomination day, despite Muhyiddin’s earlier pledge that Bersatu would not contest the state polls and instead back GPS.

However, Ali’s name officially remains on the ballot paper as election candidates can only withdraw on nomination day itself, meaning he could still win the Krian seat.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin disclosed that apart from Krian, Bersatu had also eyed the Kemena seat in this election.

He claimed that out of the 17,000 voters in Kemena, 13,000 were from Bersatu and that the party would have had a chance to win the seat to help GPS, had it been given the chance to contest.