Constitutional amendment in line with MA63 a result of true nation establishment, says Awg Tengah

LIMBANG (Dec 15): The constitutional amendment to be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is a result of a true nation establishment, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the amendment had proven the victory of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and strong faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg.

“Thankfully the amendment was approved yesterday, and this is the result of the struggle by GPS led by Abang Johari.

“We do not want ‘Sarawak anak Malaya’ and ‘Sabah anak Malaya’. What we want is ‘Sarawak anak Malaysia’ and that is what we are fighting for,” he said during the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) project briefing and SME Financial Assistance at Rh Thaddeus Aling, Kpg Pulau Brunei in Limbang today.

Also present were Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, GPS Batu Danau incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and NRDA director Datu Ubaidillah Latip.

Awang Tengah said that this also showed the difference between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and GPS, when what is being fought would give power as an equal partner.

He further explained that the constitution explains the existing powers over oil and gas as enshrined, as being fought for.

“This right continues to be fought for and our interests that have been eroded must be restored, and this continues to be fought for,” he said.

He said Sarawak will continue to work with the federal government which is friendly to the state, and the state’s revenue will be increased through its oil and gas sales tax.

“Through the oil and gas sales tax, Sarawak has obtained RM7 billion collected from this source alone, and this will continue and Sarawak will continue to increase its involvement in oil and gas,” said Awang Tengah.

He said Sarawak’s increased income would also be able to develop the state, including Limbang and Lawas, in providing employment opportunities to the community, through the oil and gas sales tax revenue.

He added that the opposition would not be able to take the people to such a distance.

“On Dec 18, we will form a (new state) government and the success of getting the seats is certain.

“The people are aware that in order to develop the state, they can only rely on the GPS government who continuously fight for their rights,” he said.

He said GPS is not only planning but already had a record of implementing development in Sarawak even though in stages.

“We have the soul to help the people,” he added.