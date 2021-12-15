Covid-19: 50 new infections in Sarawak today, no deaths

KUCHING (Dec 15): A total of 50 new Covid-19 infections were reported in 16 districts across the state today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that four of the cases consisted of one Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support; and three Category 4 (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen).

“The remaining 46 cases were Category 1 and 2,” it said.

Kuching and Miri recorded 16 and 12 cases respectively followed by Bintulu (3), Sibu (3), Saratok (2), Serian (2), Meradong (2), Asajaya (2), and one each in Limbang, Lawas, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Betong, Sebauh, Kabong, and Belaga.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 251,857.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,614.