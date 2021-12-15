DAP’s Marcus: Help squatters of Kpg Muhibah, Kpg Masjid

MIRI (Dec 15): The authorities are urged to solve the lack of basic utilities at the squatter colonies of Kampung Muhibbah and Kampung Masjid here.

In making the call, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Senadin candidate Marcus Hugo Matu Lejau said he had visited the two places recently and felt that something had to be done to solve the people’s woes.

“I was told by the residents who have been living there most of their lives that they are deprived of water and electricity supplies, internet connectivity, and having to live in squalid conditions.

“It is time to resettle them at a place with better utilities and in better living condition,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the Sarawak government should have been more concerned of the squatters by helping to resettle them and taking care of their welfare.

“I believe there are still a lot of land that could be used to resettle them. Also, there are many affordable housing programmes that could be offered to those who seek a better livelihood,” he said.

Marcus was among the Senadin seat candidates present to witness the early voting exercise at 12th Battalion General Operations Force Camp in Miri-Bintulu road yesterday.

The other candidates were incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Suzanne Lee of Parti Sarawak Bersatu, and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Eric Ngieng.