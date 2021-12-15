DBKK to take action against ‘Ah Long’

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will take stern action against ‘Ah Long’ or loan shark who are using flyers designed resembling its compound paper.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip described the action as irresponsible and confusing the public.

“DBKK will take stern action against companies or individuals who are using the design for their advertisement.

“We received complaints on this issue and it is also currently circulating on the social media, where the money lenders distributed their flyers by putting on the windshields of cars around the city centre.

“DBKK denied public allegation that the advertisement paper belonged to DBKK,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The modus operandi is believed to be trying to attract the public to read the contents of the pamphlets distributed, where it offers money lending services with certain incentives.

Upon inspection, Noorliza said the pamphlet also did not have a license issued by DBKK.

“Further investigation into this matter will be conducted to track down this irresponsible company or individual. Action will be taken under the Kota Kinabalu City By-Laws (Advertisement) 1983.

“If convicted, a fine of RM5,000 will be imposed under the same by-laws,” she said.

Noorliza added DBKK will seek assistance from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to cancel the line number listed in the flyer which is believed to be the number used to contact the money lender company.

In this regard, DBKK has immediately lodged a police report on this matter for further investigation under the Money Lenders Act 1951.

“I call on the public to cooperate by informing DBKK if they see any individual distributing moneylender promotional flyers in any form and in any area of Kota Kinabalu city. The information can be submitted through the DBKK Hotline 012-2220220,” she concluded.