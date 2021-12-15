Dr Sim mulls retiring if he can serve Batu Kawah for another term

KUCHING (Dec 15): Batu Kawah incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes his constituents will give him their votes on Saturday (Dec 18) as he seeks to serve one more term before retiring.

He reassured voters that it is safe to vote as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has decreased in the past few days, while a high rate of vaccination, including booster shots, has been achieved.

“Don’t stay at home on Dec 18. Come out to vote. We can go out and vote safely,” he said during the River Safety and Cleanliness programme at Kampung Rantau Panjang today.

“I plan to give one more term before retiring and handing over to the younger generation,” he said.

Dr Sim is in a four-cornered fight to defend the seat against Fong Pau Teck from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Chai Kueh Khun from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Dr Kelvin Yii from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

On the programme, he urged villagers to keep the river clean as it can become an income generating tourist attraction.

He suggested that projects such as the Batu Kawah Riverbank Park could be extended to Kampung Rantau Panjang, and the river must be kept clean and neat to ensure success.

With increased traffic to the area, he said villagers would be able to enjoy better economic opportunity with abundant river products such as prawns and fish, and to promote the area as a recreational spot.

He added there are plans to build a glass bridge at Sungai Moyan as a tourist attraction.

“The glass bridge will be a special bridge, which has a breaking glass sound effect when stepped on. It will be great for tourists who love a challenge, to see if they dare to step on the bridge with the cracking glass sound effect.”