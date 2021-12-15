Duo claim trial to drug trafficking

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Two persons claimed trial in the High Court here yesterday to a joint charge of trafficking in 1,046.6 grams of syabu two years ago.

Jamal Tampakan, 22, and his 17-year-old co-accused, who appeared before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad, were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The duo is liable to the death sentence or an imprisonment for life and if not sentenced to death be punished with whipping, upon conviction.

They had allegedly committed the offence in front of a bank branch at Jalan Sagunting at 10.30pm on July 2, 2019.

The court fixed January 17 next year for pre-trial case management and both the accused persons will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

Counsel Edward Paul and Siti Zawiyah Abdul Zain represented the accused persons respectively.

Meanwhile, a man claimed trial in the High Court here yesterday to killing a man last year.

Masdin Minin, 37, who was brought before Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell, was accused of murdering the 37-year-old at a bush area at Kampung Rampayan Ulu in Kota Belud between 1pm and 2pm on March 31, 2020.

The alleged offence was under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

Masdin will have his case management on January 28 and in the meantime, he will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.