Fazzrudin hopes more Sarawak’s eroded rights can be restored following constitutional amendment

KUCHING (Dec 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Tupong incumbent Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman hopes that more Sarawak’s rights that have been eroded over the years can be restored following the amendment to Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution.

“This is a significant step because after this, the state government can demand the rights that have been enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and also those stated in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief in a statement today.

The statement was issued in light of the Constitutional Amendment Bill related to the MA63 which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat after gaining two-thirds majority support of parliamentarians on Tuesday (Dec 14).

Fazzrudin said the Sarawak government under GPS had formulated various initiatives in restoring the state’s rights including introducing state sales tax (SST) and also being empowered in gas distribution based on the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016.

“It has also regained control of oil mining and exploration in all the onshore areas of the state, now being carried out by Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros).

“All this has been implemented in the last five years, and the GPS government also has many more plans to demand for the restoration of eroded rights from the federal government,” he added.

Fazzrudin pointed out that this reflected the commitment of the GPS government in defending the rights of Sarawak based on MA63, the IGC Report and the Federal Constitution.

He hoped that this noble effort will continue to receive undivided support from the people of Sarawak, thus helping to develop the state for the benefit of all.

“I would like to thank all the MPs who supported this bill, reflecting their awareness of the importance of restoring the status of Sarawak and Sabah in the Malaysian federation.

“This is good news to all the people of Sarawak and Sabah who have been waiting for so long for the position of these two regions in Borneo to be strengthened as equal partners in the formation of Malaysia,” he said.