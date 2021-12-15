Federal Constitution amendment paves way for full restoration of MA63, says Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has described the passing of the Federal Constitution Amendment 2021 Bill as momentous and will pave the way for full restoration of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“It is a significant moment in our country’s history and what more, it was passed unanimously by the Parliament.

“We have been persistent about this and the MA63 Special Council chaired by the Prime Minister has been forthcoming on requests submitted by Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Hajiji added that with the fundamentals of the MA63 put in place, steps can now be taken to move further forward in restoring Sabah’s rights in the Federation of Malaysia.

Hajiji reiterated that the MA63 Special Council was crucial as it was a manifestation of the government-of-the-day’s readiness to sit down and resolve the related issues as ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

He assured that the Sabah government would not stop here, but would continue to pursue the reinstatement of the state’s rights through the MA63 Special Council.

On Tuesday, the Federal Constitution Amendment 2021 Bill tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was passed unanimously by the Members of Parliament through bloc voting at the end of the second and third reading.