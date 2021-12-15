GPS Opar candidate pledges to establish township for Opar constituency if elected

KUCHING (Dec 15): The establishment of a township for Opar constituency will be a priority for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Billy Sujang, if elected as its new assemblyman.

Billy said this township will act as the administrative centre for the constituency, which currently does not have any bazaar or commercial centre.

“With a new elected representative who is young and energetic, the creation of this bazaar can be realised by our state with the support of the Chief Minister,” he said in a campaign video released last night.

Billy said that if given the mandate, he will focus on bringing more development to Opar as well as to prioritise education to produce more graduates, particularly in the field of science and technology.

He also said there will be more effort to encourage commercial agriculture, and to realise the potential tourism spots in the constituency.

Billy, a new face introduced by GPS, is locked in a six cornered fight in Opar which also features incumbent Dato Ranum Mina from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who has represented Opar for three consecutive terms.

The others contesting for this seat is Meneng Biris from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Saini Kakong from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Freedy Misid from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Bayang Telon from Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar).

Meanwhile, Billy and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Opar chief Niponi Undek have been holding meeting sessions with GPS machineries in villages there over the past few days.

The sessions were held as pep talk to inspire and rally the GPS machineries to unite and work together towards wresting the seat for the coalition.