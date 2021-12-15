Health DG: Appointments for booster dose sent via SMS, MySejahtera

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Appointments for Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs will be conveyed through short message service (SMS) or the Mysejahtera application to further expedite the administration of the vaccine, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement today, reminded the people to always check the notification on their handphones so as not to miss the appointment given and to state whether they agree to receive the booster dose or not.

“If you miss the appointment date, you are recommended to come to the nearest Vaccination Centre (PPV) for waiting list registration,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that as of yesterday, a total of 3,944,858 booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been given since its administration was approved last November.

He said it started with a specific group of individuals aged 40 and above; individuals 18 years of age and older who have comorbidities; residents and staff at Long-Term Health Care Centres, pregnant mothers; and individuals who need to travel overseas.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the number of new Covid-19 cases reported today dropped to 3,900 from 4,097 cases yesterday.

He said 4,552 recoveries were reported today.

“Of the 3,900 new cases reported, 86 cases or 2.2 per cent were in categories three, four and five, while 3,814 cases or 97.8 per cent were in categories one and two,” he said.

Detailed information on the current situation of Covid-19 infection will be uploaded to the CovidNow website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data is updated at 12 midnight daily. – Bernama