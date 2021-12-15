Health Minister: New Sri Aman Hospital expected to be fully operational in April 2022

SRI AMAN (Dec 15): The new Sri Aman Hospital is expected to be fully operational in April next year, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

According to him, with the operation of the new Sri Aman Hospital, the public health capacity in the division and its surrounding areas could be enhanced as the hospital will also be equipped with various facilities including an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a computed tomography (CT) scanning facility.

He said the hospital, when operational, would upgrade most of the service functions of the old Sri Aman Hospital as the main hub of health facilities in the Sri Aman Division.

He added that with the new hospital, residents from the Second Division no longer need to go to Kuching to seek specialist treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), except for certain cases.

“I know this hospital is very much awaited. The old hospital has been operating since 1964. So when this (new) hospital is operational, it will replace most of the services provided by the old hospital.

“The new hospital has 108 beds in line with the government’s target to achieve a ratio of 2.06 beds for every 1,000 residents by 2025,” Khairy told a press conference after the pre-handing over ceremony of the hospital to the Health Ministry (MOH) here today.

Also present were Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and secretary-general of the MOH Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

Khairy said the new Sri Aman Hospital project also showed the government’s determination to improve and enhance access to health services for the people, especially for the locals in Sri Aman.

Facilities that would be available in the new Sri Aman Hospital would also included general medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, three operating rooms (one storage), six delivery rooms, an imaging unit equipped with a CT scanner and an ICU which was not previously provided at the old Sri Aman Hospital.

“Staffing at the old Sri Aman hospital was at 405 consisting of various schemes and services, but with this new hospital the MOH has approved an additional 548 posts to provide the best service here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the first phase of the new Sri Aman Hospital project involved earthworks and it was very challenging due to the uneven surface of the site.

The situation, he said, had caused the appointed contractor to have to wait two years after the earthworks were completed to ensure the site was completely stable before the second phase of building construction and provision of facilities began.

“The letter agreeing to accept the project was issued in 2015, if according to the original schedule it was to be completed in 2018, but due to various challenges finally the completion period was extended and thankfully today it can be completed.

“With a cost of almost RM187 million, this hospital will have 108 beds and various medical facilities for the people of Sri Aman especially and the surrounding areas,” said Fadillah.