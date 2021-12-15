Hike in price of goods: Solve the middlemen issue, says senator

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The government needs to act to resolve the issue of the sudden hike in the price of goods, especially involving middlemen who are alleged to be the cause of the problem, said Senator Datuk Jefridin Atan.

He said there was no denying that the existence of middlemen could help especially in terms of relationship between farmers and breeders with large supermarkets.

“However, it is necessary for the government to look into this, as the middlemen are playing up the issue, thus affecting the distribution of products in the market at affordable prices.

“They (middlemen) claim that the price rises sharply by using the excuse of lack of supplies in the market, saying that it is costly to bring in imported products from abroad so as to get more profit,” he said.

He said this while debating the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the Dewan Negara sitting, here today.

Because of the middleman strategy, Jefridin said local farmers and breeders suffered losses when their stocks were not sold due to the oversupply of imported goods.

Meanwhile, Senator Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah when debating the bill said the increase in chicken prices was because of the increase in the price of chicken feed imported from abroad.

He said the price of chicken feed had increased between 50 and 70 per cent which comprised corn, soybean waste and several other ingredients including palm oil used in the feed.

“This issue must also be addressed by the government because in the long run, chicken is the main and cheapest source of protein for Malaysians. Although now the price may reach RM10.50 (one kilogramme) there is no other protein to date that costs RM10.50 a kg, what more fish which is priced far more than that,” he said.

Senator Datuk Ahmad Yahaya, who also raised the same issue, suggested that the government intensify the enforcement and monitoring of complaints related to the increase in the price of basic necessities.

He said the relevant officers should go to the ground or monitor online the complaints made so that action can be taken immediately.

“The reality is not the same altogether and the ministry cannot just write the answer on a piece of paper, it should be addressed immediately and amicably,” he said while debating the bill.

In the meantime, Senator Datuk Razali Idris said the relevant ministries should focus on the hike in the pice of goods and find a solution to re-stabilise prices.

“We should not always give reasons such as the increase in the price of goods are due to the weather, drought season, pest attacks and so on. This is not the answer. Prices seem to go down and up at will, although there is a floor and ceiling price yet it solves nothing.

“People are now angry with the way we are handling the issue of rising prices of these goods. The people are only interested in how we can stabilise the price of food products. That’s what they want,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama