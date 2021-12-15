Home Ministry to introduce new ‘eLocker’ system to combat human trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The Home Ministry will create a new system called “eLocker” in line with efforts to combat human trafficking in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the system would include data on foreigners working in the country, including their personal information, location and employment status.

“When a person enters Malaysia, through this eLocker, we will know his whereabouts, who he is, his family, his village, and if he works here (Malaysia) we will be able to know whether he gets paid or not.

“Also through eLocker, whatever offences committed by the employers, we can definitely take appropriate action as soon as possible,” he said when winding up the debate on the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Commenting further, Hamzah said the system can also be accessed by countries that contribute their manpower to this country.

The bill was then passed unanimously after being debated by 18 MPs from the government, opposition and Independent blocs.

Earlier, Hamzah said the amendments, among others, involved increasing prison sentences between 15 and 20 years for human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

He said the punishment for the aggravated offence was proposed to be increased to a maximum jail term of 30 years or similar to life imprisonment and shall also be liable to whipping.

“The proposal to increase the prison sentence which includes whipping shows the government’s seriousness to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are punished appropriately,” he said. — Bernama