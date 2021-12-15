Inland Revenue Board staff sparks cluster in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Another cluster was recorded in Sandakan on Dec 15, bringing the daily cases of Covid-19 in Sabah to 224.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the new workplace cluster, Kluster Jalan Labuk, was recorded in Jalan Labuk Batu 7.

“The index case was a staff of Inland Revenue Board (IRB) who was found to be positive.

“Close contact screening was conducted on family members and colleagues and found 19 more positive cases including three new cases today,” he said.

According to Masidi, the overall situation of Covid-19 infection in Sabah is showing signs of stabilization when the latest number did not change much with the previous day’s.

Meanwhile, nearly 97 per cent of the total cases registered on Wednesday are in Categories 1 and 2, which only require monitoring or treatment either at home or PKRC.

For the category that requires hospital treatment, there are four patients in Category 3, no patients in Category 4 and two patients in Category 5.

One patient is still under evaluation by the State Health Department.